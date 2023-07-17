Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CXApp Inc. (CXAI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) is above average at 8.74x. The 36-month beta value for CXAI is also noteworthy at 0.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CXAI is 1.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 51.56% of that float. The average trading volume of CXAI on July 17, 2023 was 3.73M shares.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.22 in comparison to its previous close of 9.66, however, the company has experienced a -19.94% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has experienced a -19.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.90% drop in the past month, and a 14.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.51% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.74% for CXAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.55% for the last 200 days.

CXAI Trading at -17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -19.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, CXApp Inc. saw -18.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.