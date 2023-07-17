Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AENT) is above average at 13.07x. The 36-month beta value for AENT is also noteworthy at 0.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AENT is 2.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of AENT on July 17, 2023 was 24.27K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AENT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AENT) has increased by 19.11 when compared to last closing price of 2.25.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AENT’s Market Performance

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) has experienced a 15.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.67% drop in the past month, and a -25.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.70% for AENT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.01% for AENT’s stock, with a -63.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AENT Trading at -10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.89%, as shares sank -18.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AENT rose by +15.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation saw -73.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AENT starting from Donaldson Walter Tommy III, who purchase 83,300 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 30. After this action, Donaldson Walter Tommy III now owns 83,300 shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Ogilvie Bruce A Jr, the Executive Chairman of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, purchase 83,300 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Ogilvie Bruce A Jr is holding 15,279,275 shares at $249,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AENT

Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (AENT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.