Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM)

The 36-month beta value for ALIM is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALIM is $7.00, which is $3.25 above than the current price. The public float for ALIM is 5.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.35% of that float. The average trading volume of ALIM on July 17, 2023 was 640.71K shares.

ALIM stock's latest price update

The stock price of Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) has jumped by 13.98 compared to previous close of 3.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALIM’s Market Performance

ALIM’s stock has risen by 29.31% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.87% and a quarterly rise of 91.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.36% for Alimera Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.40% for ALIM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.95% for the last 200 days.

ALIM Trading at 47.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.57%, as shares surge +33.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIM rose by +29.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Alimera Sciences Inc. saw 38.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIM starting from Morgan Adam, who purchase 1,401,901 shares at the price of $1.70 back on May 17. After this action, Morgan Adam now owns 1,659,654 shares of Alimera Sciences Inc., valued at $2,383,232 using the latest closing price.

Palo Alto Investors LP, the 10% Owner of Alimera Sciences Inc., sale 200,919 shares at $1.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Palo Alto Investors LP is holding 0 shares at $314,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.50 for the present operating margin

+80.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alimera Sciences Inc. stands at -33.45. Equity return is now at value 50.60, with -37.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.