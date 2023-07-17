Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS)

The 36-month beta value for ABOS is also noteworthy at -1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABOS is $15.40, which is $5.22 above than the current price. The public float for ABOS is 34.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of ABOS on July 17, 2023 was 306.24K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ABOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) has jumped by 48.81 compared to previous close of 6.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 88.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABOS’s Market Performance

ABOS’s stock has risen by 88.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 58.12% and a quarterly rise of 149.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.58% for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 72.94% for ABOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 65.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $13 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

ABOS Trading at 75.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.24%, as shares surge +76.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +148.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS rose by +99.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 73.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.