An In-Depth Look at TeraWulf Inc.’s (WULF) Stock Performance

In the past week, WULF stock has gone up by 33.33%, with a monthly gain of 146.15% and a quarterly surge of 131.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.05% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 65.57% for WULF’s stock, with a 202.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WULF is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WULF is $3.63, which is $0.1 above than the current price. The public float for WULF is 99.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.55% of that float. The average trading volume of WULF on July 17, 2023 was 3.82M shares.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.04 compared to its previous closing price of 3.87. However, the company has seen a gain of 33.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4.25 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

WULF Trading at 96.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.51%, as shares surge +153.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +235.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 428.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc. stands at -571.64. Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -31.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.