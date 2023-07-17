An In-Depth Look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) Stock Performance

The stock of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has gone up by 14.74% for the week, with a 28.96% rise in the past month and a 22.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.62% for HOOD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.83% for HOOD stock, with a simple moving average of 28.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOOD is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HOOD is $12.08, which is -$0.43 below the current price. The public float for HOOD is 697.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOOD on July 17, 2023 was 8.71M shares.

HOOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has decreased by -0.56 when compared to last closing price of 12.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 14.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/27/23 that Robinhood Lays Off About 7% of Its Full-Time Employees

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HOOD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HOOD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

HOOD Trading at 30.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares surge +24.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD rose by +14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.54. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc. saw 52.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Bhatt Baiju, who sale 73,965 shares at the price of $11.92 back on Jul 12. After this action, Bhatt Baiju now owns 654,713 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc., valued at $881,367 using the latest closing price.

Warnick Jason, the Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Warnick Jason is holding 708,325 shares at $480,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc. stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.