American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is $1.50, which is $35.68 above the current market price. The public float for AREB is 0.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AREB on July 17, 2023 was 248.34K shares.

AREB) stock’s latest price update

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.65 compared to its previous closing price of 2.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -30.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB’s stock has fallen by -30.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -51.85% and a quarterly drop of -53.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.61% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.28% for AREB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -64.52% for the last 200 days.

AREB Trading at -49.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.34%, as shares sank -50.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB fell by -30.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.1729. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -62.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.92 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -84.54. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.