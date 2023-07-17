Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) by analysts is $30.79, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for ALLY is 298.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ALLY was 4.28M shares.

The stock of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has increased by 0.11 when compared to last closing price of 27.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/23 that Ally Financial Names Goldman Sachs Executive as Next CFO

ALLY’s Market Performance

ALLY’s stock has risen by 2.34% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.00% and a quarterly rise of 2.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Ally Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.11% for ALLY’s stock, with a 0.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for ALLY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ALLY in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $25 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

ALLY Trading at 2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLY rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.16. In addition, Ally Financial Inc. saw 12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALLY starting from MAGNER MARJORIE, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $27.43 back on Oct 25. After this action, MAGNER MARJORIE now owns 55,603 shares of Ally Financial Inc., valued at $54,868 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ally Financial Inc. stands at +13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY), the company’s capital structure generated 157.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.22. Total debt to assets is 10.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.