Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) is $4.50, which is $2.97 above the current market price. The public float for ALGS is 36.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALGS on July 17, 2023 was 220.38K shares.

ALGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) has jumped by 7.28 compared to previous close of 0.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALGS’s Market Performance

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) has experienced a 6.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.04% drop in the past month, and a 6.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.95% for ALGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for ALGS’s stock, with a -13.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ALGS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALGS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

ALGS Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGS rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9779. In addition, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-701.66 for the present operating margin

+73.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -690.63. The total capital return value is set at -61.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.04. Equity return is now at value -74.50, with -54.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.80. Total debt to assets is 8.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.