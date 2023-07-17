Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BABA is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 46 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BABA is $974.36, which is $42.51 above the current price. The public float for BABA is 2.59B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BABA on July 17, 2023 was 19.78M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BABA) stock’s latest price update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)’s stock price has plunge by -2.12relation to previous closing price of 96.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/23 that China’s Ant Group Slapped With Nearly $1 Billion Fine

BABA’s Market Performance

BABA’s stock has risen by 4.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.06% and a quarterly drop of -1.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Alibaba Group Holding Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for BABA stock, with a simple moving average of 6.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BABA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BABA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BABA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BABA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $98 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

BABA Trading at 10.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BABA rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.26. In addition, Alibaba Group Holding Limited saw 7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BABA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.86 for the present operating margin

+35.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stands at +8.35. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.