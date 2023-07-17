Akumin Inc. (AKU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) has decreased by -10.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKU is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AKU is $1.60, which is $2.14 above the current price. The public float for AKU is 57.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKU on July 17, 2023 was 537.97K shares.

AKU’s Market Performance

AKU’s stock has seen a -4.94% decrease for the week, with a -51.13% drop in the past month and a -72.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.83% for Akumin Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.80% for AKU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -82.45% for the last 200 days.

AKU Trading at -53.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares sank -47.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2077. In addition, Akumin Inc. saw -77.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akumin Inc. stands at -20.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value 693.60, with -9.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akumin Inc. (AKU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.