AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.86 in comparison to its previous close of 0.18, however, the company has experienced a 8.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGRI is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is $2.00, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for AGRI is 12.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On July 17, 2023, AGRI’s average trading volume was 798.03K shares.

AGRI’s Market Performance

AGRI stock saw a decrease of 8.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -70.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.21% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.05% for AGRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -78.06% for the last 200 days.

AGRI Trading at -41.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2131. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. saw -82.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

The total capital return value is set at -113.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.48. Equity return is now at value -116.60, with -48.80 for asset returns.

Based on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), the company’s capital structure generated 52.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 25.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.