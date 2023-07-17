Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s stock price has decreased by -6.07 compared to its previous closing price of 17.45. However, the company has seen a 20.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/10/23 that When Buying Now and Actually Paying Later Isn’t Enough

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFRM is 3.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AFRM is $14.63, which is -$2.11 below the current price. The public float for AFRM is 223.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFRM on July 17, 2023 was 16.21M shares.

AFRM’s Market Performance

AFRM stock saw a decrease of 20.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.54% and a quarterly a decrease of 44.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.98% for AFRM stock, with a simple moving average of 18.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +20.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.58. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc. saw 69.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 203,905 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 11,887,747 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., valued at $3,144,215 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc., sale 17,286 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 0 shares at $192,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.88 for the present operating margin

+88.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at -52.43. The total capital return value is set at -10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.78. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 155.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.87. Total debt to assets is 58.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.