Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX)’s stock price has dropped by -11.41 in relation to previous closing price of 8.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is $12.00, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for AMTX is 34.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on July 17, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX’s stock has seen a -4.75% decrease for the week, with a 4.18% rise in the past month and a 234.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.24% for Aemetis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.13% for AMTX’s stock, with a 57.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

AMTX Trading at 42.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.30%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +248.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 82.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from BLOCK JOHN R, who sale 19,205 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 16. After this action, BLOCK JOHN R now owns 27,169 shares of Aemetis Inc., valued at $121,013 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with -58.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.