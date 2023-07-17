Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ADMP stock has gone down by -3.26%, with a monthly decline of -1.89% and a quarterly plunge of -69.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.99% for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.87% for ADMP’s stock, with a -78.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) by analysts is $105.00, The public float for ADMP is 2.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.62% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ADMP was 127.74K shares.

ADMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has dropped by -9.96 compared to previous close of 2.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMP stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ADMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMP in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2020.

ADMP Trading at -31.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMP fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation saw -82.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-526.88 for the present operating margin

-60.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at -550.86. The total capital return value is set at -190.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -204.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.