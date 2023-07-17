ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has gone up by 31.89% for the week, with a 28.57% rise in the past month and a 73.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.31% for ACAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.06% for ACAD’s stock, with a 68.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) by analysts is $29.69, which is -$1.91 below the current market price. The public float for ACAD is 161.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. On July 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ACAD was 1.34M shares.

ACAD) stock’s latest price update

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 24.73 compared to its previous closing price of 25.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 31.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

ACAD Trading at 35.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 23.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +33.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +31.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.77. In addition, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 102.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from DAVIS STEPHEN, who sale 55,104 shares at the price of $25.05 back on Jul 12. After this action, DAVIS STEPHEN now owns 36,695 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,380,449 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS STEPHEN, the CEO of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 16,498 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that DAVIS STEPHEN is holding 91,799 shares at $412,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.