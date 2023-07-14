World Kinect Corporation (WKC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for World Kinect Corporation (WKC) is $29.00, which is $6.71 above the current market price. The public float for WKC is 59.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WKC on July 14, 2023 was 629.78K shares.

The stock of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) has increased by 1.92 when compared to last closing price of 21.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WKC’s Market Performance

World Kinect Corporation (WKC) has seen a 7.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -8.76% decline in the past month and a -13.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for WKC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.61% for WKC’s stock, with a -13.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WKC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WKC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

WKC Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKC rose by +7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.85. In addition, World Kinect Corporation saw -18.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.36 for the present operating margin

+0.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Kinect Corporation stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on World Kinect Corporation (WKC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.51. Total debt to assets is 12.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.88 and the total asset turnover is 8.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, World Kinect Corporation (WKC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.