Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) by analysts is $257.24, which is $30.4 above the current market price. The public float for WTW is 105.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of WTW was 529.63K shares.

WTW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) has decreased by -0.04 when compared to last closing price of 231.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WTW’s Market Performance

WTW’s stock has risen by 0.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.89% and a quarterly drop of -2.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.33% for WTW’s stock, with a -0.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $251 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

WTW Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.70. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw -5.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $231.69 back on Jul 03. After this action, Gebauer Julie Jarecke now owns 75,240 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $463,384 using the latest closing price.

Pullum Anne, the Head of Europe of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 5,000 shares at $224.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Pullum Anne is holding 12,791 shares at $1,122,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.77 for the present operating margin

+76.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stands at +11.82. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.34. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), the company’s capital structure generated 54.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.41. Total debt to assets is 17.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To sum up, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.