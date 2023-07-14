What Recent Market Trends Mean for Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (PCTY) Stock

In the past week, PCTY stock has gone up by 14.95%, with a monthly gain of 13.40% and a quarterly surge of 12.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.21% for Paylocity Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.01% for PCTY stock, with a simple moving average of 7.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) is 102.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCTY is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is $246.65, which is $31.09 above the current market price. The public float for PCTY is 40.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On July 14, 2023, PCTY’s average trading volume was 466.89K shares.

PCTY) stock’s latest price update

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.98 in relation to its previous close of 204.16. However, the company has experienced a 14.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $199 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

PCTY Trading at 18.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY rose by +14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.46. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corporation saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Scutt Joshua, who sale 3,091 shares at the price of $200.00 back on Jul 11. After this action, Scutt Joshua now owns 20,784 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation, valued at $618,200 using the latest closing price.

Diehl Jeffrey T, the Director of Paylocity Holding Corporation, sale 6,298 shares at $184.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Diehl Jeffrey T is holding 36,122 shares at $1,164,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+65.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paylocity Holding Corporation stands at +10.65. The total capital return value is set at 14.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY), the company’s capital structure generated 12.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.22. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.