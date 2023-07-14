What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bright Health Group Inc.’s (BHG) Stock

In the past week, BHG stock has gone up by 18.71%, with a monthly gain of 26.79% and a quarterly plunge of -9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.13% for Bright Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.33% for BHG stock, with a simple moving average of -69.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BHG is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is $21.42, which is $44.37 above the current market price. The public float for BHG is 6.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On July 14, 2023, BHG’s average trading volume was 262.78K shares.

BHG) stock’s latest price update

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.61 in relation to its previous close of 14.79. However, the company has experienced a 18.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

BHG Trading at 11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares surge +20.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG rose by +18.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.33. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -73.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Scherman Jeffrey J, who sale 5,836 shares at the price of $0.37 back on May 10. After this action, Scherman Jeffrey J now owns 79,420 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $2,159 using the latest closing price.

Mikan George Lawrence III, the CEO & President of Bright Health Group Inc., sale 394,896 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mikan George Lawrence III is holding 210,318 shares at $157,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.