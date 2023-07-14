What Recent Market Trends Mean for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (ARCT) Stock

In the past week, ARCT stock has gone up by 19.18%, with a monthly gain of 21.83% and a quarterly surge of 23.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.11% for ARCT stock, with a simple moving average of 66.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is 8.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is 2.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) is $56.00, which is $25.09 above the current market price. The public float for ARCT is 22.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.59% of that float. On July 14, 2023, ARCT’s average trading volume was 416.95K shares.

ARCT) stock’s latest price update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.57 in relation to its previous close of 30.81. However, the company has experienced a 19.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $51 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

ARCT Trading at 26.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +26.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +18.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +167.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.89. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 106.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $28.75 back on Jul 03. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 544,448 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $143,750 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 549,448 shares at $135,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at +4.54. Equity return is now at value 48.60, with 28.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.