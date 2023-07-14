What Recent Market Trends Mean for Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s (AMBO) Stock

In the past week, AMBO stock has gone up by 1.93%, with a monthly decline of -5.22% and a quarterly plunge of -23.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.56% for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.36% for AMBO stock, with a simple moving average of -26.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMBO is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is $270.00, The public float for AMBO is 26.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On July 14, 2023, AMBO’s average trading volume was 134.33K shares.

AMBO) stock’s latest price update

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.39 in relation to its previous close of 0.20. However, the company has experienced a 1.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMBO Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO rose by +6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2214. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. saw -28.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.51 for the present operating margin

-0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stands at -62.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.