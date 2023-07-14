Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.61 in comparison to its previous close of 8.36, however, the company has experienced a 21.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WPRT is also noteworthy at 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WPRT is $33.42, The public float for WPRT is 15.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of WPRT on July 14, 2023 was 52.76K shares.

WPRT’s Market Performance

WPRT stock saw an increase of 21.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.79% and a quarterly increase of 7.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.68% for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.27% for WPRT’s stock, with a 3.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

WPRT Trading at 20.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT rose by +21.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.97. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw 17.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.34 for the present operating margin

+10.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at -10.70. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.