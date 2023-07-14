Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN)’s stock price has soared by 9.74 in relation to previous closing price of 1.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WRN is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WRN is $2.95, The public float for WRN is 127.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for WRN on July 14, 2023 was 91.53K shares.

WRN’s Market Performance

The stock of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) has seen a 11.18% increase in the past week, with a 5.62% rise in the past month, and a -10.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for WRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.23% for WRN’s stock, with a 3.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for WRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2020.

WRN Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRN rose by +11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5625. In addition, Western Copper and Gold Corporation saw -5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WRN

Equity return is now at value -4.10, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.