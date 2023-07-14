Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for WMC is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WMC is $17.50, The public float for WMC is 5.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for WMC on July 14, 2023 was 22.48K shares.

WMC) stock’s latest price update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.27 compared to its previous closing price of 8.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WMC’s Market Performance

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) has experienced a 10.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.12% rise in the past month, and a 4.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for WMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.77% for WMC’s stock, with a -2.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $2 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the previous year 2020.

WMC Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMC rose by +10.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation saw -0.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.48 for the present operating margin

+97.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stands at -62.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.08. Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC), the company’s capital structure generated 2,463.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.10. Total debt to assets is 95.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,259.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 51.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.