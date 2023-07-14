Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (WAVS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ: WAVS) has increased by 18.27 when compared to last closing price of 10.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ: WAVS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WAVS is at -0.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WAVS is 3.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume for WAVS on July 14, 2023 was 8.48K shares.

WAVS’s Market Performance

WAVS’s stock has seen a 17.93% increase for the week, with a 19.88% rise in the past month and a 19.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.31% for Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.52% for WAVS’s stock, with a 21.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WAVS Trading at 19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.64%, as shares surge +19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVS rose by +17.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. saw 6.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVS

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (WAVS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.