Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has surged by 2.33 when compared to previous closing price of 40.76, but the company has seen a 10.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) is $48.00, which is $7.65 above the current market price. The public float for WBS is 172.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBS on July 14, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS’s stock has seen a 10.64% increase for the week, with a 7.69% rise in the past month and a 12.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for Webster Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.64% for WBS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $47 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

WBS Trading at 13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS rose by +10.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.47. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $596,320 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $47.35 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 132,910 shares at $947,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34.

Based on Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.