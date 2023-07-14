Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WFRD is 2.05.

The average price predicted by analysts for WFRD is $91.43, which is $15.01 above the current price. The public float for WFRD is 65.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFRD on July 14, 2023 was 681.54K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WFRD) stock’s latest price update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD)’s stock price has increased by 3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 74.11. However, the company has seen a 15.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WFRD’s Market Performance

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has experienced a 15.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.11% rise in the past month, and a 21.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for WFRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.74% for WFRD’s stock, with a 42.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $100 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

WFRD Trading at 22.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +21.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD rose by +15.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.14. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw 50.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from Saligram Girish, who sale 50,750 shares at the price of $59.34 back on May 23. After this action, Saligram Girish now owns 894,909 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $3,011,454 using the latest closing price.

Mills Desmond J, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Weatherford International plc, sale 15,000 shares at $57.42 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Mills Desmond J is holding 26,761 shares at $861,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+30.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weatherford International plc stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.89. Equity return is now at value 35.20, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Weatherford International plc (WFRD), the company’s capital structure generated 450.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.83. Total debt to assets is 51.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 433.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.