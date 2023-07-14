Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) is 2.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HCC is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) is $44.40, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for HCC is 51.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% of that float. On July 14, 2023, HCC’s average trading volume was 594.42K shares.

HCC) stock’s latest price update

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.39 in comparison to its previous close of 39.64, however, the company has experienced a 0.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HCC’s Market Performance

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has experienced a 0.88% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.36% rise in the past month, and a 3.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for HCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for HCC’s stock, with a 9.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

HCC Trading at 6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.32. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc. saw 15.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Schnorr Lisa M., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $32.01 back on Aug 11. After this action, Schnorr Lisa M. now owns 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc., valued at $48,015 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.14 for the present operating margin

+50.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stands at +36.88. The total capital return value is set at 54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.76. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 33.80 for asset returns.

Based on Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.82. Total debt to assets is 16.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.