Wag! Group Co. (PET) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wag! Group Co. (PET) by analysts is $6.70, which is $4.68 above the current market price. The public float for PET is 34.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PET was 80.26K shares.

PET) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ: PET) has decreased by -4.27 when compared to last closing price of 2.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PET’s Market Performance

PET’s stock has risen by 0.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.01% and a quarterly drop of -12.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.18% for Wag! Group Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.81% for PET’s stock, with a -18.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PET stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PET in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $5 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

PET Trading at -8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -10.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PET rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Wag! Group Co. saw -34.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PET starting from Arjomand Maziar, who sale 49,784 shares at the price of $2.04 back on May 19. After this action, Arjomand Maziar now owns 606,406 shares of Wag! Group Co., valued at $101,559 using the latest closing price.

Storm Adam, the Pres. & Chief Product Off. of Wag! Group Co., sale 49,784 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Storm Adam is holding 626,406 shares at $101,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.73 for the present operating margin

+91.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wag! Group Co. stands at -70.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.47.

Based on Wag! Group Co. (PET), the company’s capital structure generated 274.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.27. Total debt to assets is 51.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 257.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wag! Group Co. (PET) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.