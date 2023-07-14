VTEX (VTEX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of VTEX (VTEX) has gone up by 6.74% for the week, with a 12.87% rise in the past month and a 31.64% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.23% for VTEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.66% for VTEX’s stock, with a 23.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Right Now?

and the 36-month beta value for VTEX is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for VTEX is $5.79, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for VTEX is 62.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume for VTEX on July 14, 2023 was 576.65K shares.

VTEX) stock’s latest price update

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.37 in comparison to its previous close of 4.75, however, the company has experienced a 6.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

VTEX Trading at 16.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares surge +10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, VTEX saw 30.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VTEX (VTEX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.