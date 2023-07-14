Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Stock Sees a1.76 Increase

In the past week, SEAT stock has gone up by 6.71%, with a monthly decline of -0.98% and a quarterly surge of 2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Vivid Seats Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.55% for SEAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) is 16.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEAT is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SEAT is 65.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.79% of that float. On July 14, 2023, SEAT’s average trading volume was 686.49K shares.

SEAT) stock’s latest price update

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 7.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

SEAT Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT rose by +6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw 11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Hoya Topco, LLC, who sale 2,400,000 shares at the price of $7.68 back on Jun 15. After this action, Hoya Topco, LLC now owns 0 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $18,432,000 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Jonathan Miles, the Chief Technology Officer of Vivid Seats Inc., sale 2,905 shares at $7.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Wagner Jonathan Miles is holding 62,156 shares at $22,717 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Equity return is now at value -9.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.