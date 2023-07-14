Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO)’s stock price has increased by 6.50 compared to its previous closing price of 24.16. However, the company has seen a 5.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Right Now?

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) is $25.00, which is -$0.73 below the current market price. The public float for VECO is 50.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VECO on July 14, 2023 was 617.14K shares.

VECO’s Market Performance

VECO stock saw an increase of 5.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.84% and a quarterly increase of 30.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.51% for VECO stock, with a simple moving average of 25.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

VECO Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.87. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc. saw 38.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from Wilkerson Susan, who sale 2,163 shares at the price of $24.18 back on May 31. After this action, Wilkerson Susan now owns 50,248 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc., valued at $52,301 using the latest closing price.

Wilkerson Susan, the SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE of Veeco Instruments Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wilkerson Susan is holding 62,504 shares at $46,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.38 for the present operating margin

+39.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeco Instruments Inc. stands at +25.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.32. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.03. Total debt to assets is 27.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.