Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) has surged by 3.04 when compared to previous closing price of 26.00, but the company has seen a 2.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VRNS is also noteworthy at 0.89.

The public float for VRNS is 105.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume of VRNS on July 14, 2023 was 893.86K shares.

VRNS’s Market Performance

The stock of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has seen a 2.53% increase in the past week, with a 3.52% rise in the past month, and a 8.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for VRNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for VRNS’s stock, with a 8.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

VRNS Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.14. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc. saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Kess Avrohom J., who purchase 350 shares at the price of $25.17 back on May 22. After this action, Kess Avrohom J. now owns 21,782 shares of Varonis Systems Inc., valued at $8,810 using the latest closing price.

Segev Ofer, the Director of Varonis Systems Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $23.78 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Segev Ofer is holding 72,410 shares at $35,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc. stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.65. Equity return is now at value -22.30, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.