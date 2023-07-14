Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (VNDA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has gone down by -8.22% for the week, with a -7.80% drop in the past month and a -11.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.62% for VNDA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.29% for VNDA stock, with a simple moving average of -22.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) Right Now?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VNDA is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VNDA is $7.00, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for VNDA is 54.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.14% of that float. The average trading volume for VNDA on July 14, 2023 was 578.67K shares.

VNDA) stock’s latest price update

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.37 in relation to its previous close of 6.24. However, the company has experienced a -8.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

VNDA Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -18.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Moran Kevin Patrick, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Jun 15. After this action, Moran Kevin Patrick now owns 122,926 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $100,710 using the latest closing price.

Williams Timothy, the SVP & General Counsel of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 14,600 shares at $6.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Williams Timothy is holding 88,913 shares at $95,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.49 for the present operating margin

+89.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 1.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.19. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.