Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) is $5.43, The public float for UROY is 81.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UROY on July 14, 2023 was 406.75K shares.

UROY) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.12 in comparison to its previous close of 1.96, however, the company has experienced a 8.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UROY’s Market Performance

UROY’s stock has risen by 8.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.31% and a quarterly rise of 2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Uranium Royalty Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.46% for UROY’s stock, with a -8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UROY Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROY rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0100. In addition, Uranium Royalty Corp. saw -12.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UROY

The total capital return value is set at -4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.36.

Based on Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 7.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 275.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.