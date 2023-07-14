Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Microbot Medical Inc.’s (MBOT) Stock

In the past week, MBOT stock has gone down by -2.94%, with a monthly gain of 1.15% and a quarterly surge of 43.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.35% for Microbot Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.99% for MBOT stock, with a simple moving average of -14.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) by analysts is $8.00, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for MBOT is 7.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MBOT was 4.02M shares.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT)'s stock price has plunge by -4.00% in relation to previous closing price of 2.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13th of the previous year 2020.

MBOT Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc. saw -12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

Equity return is now at value -195.80, with -152.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.