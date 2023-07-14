Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s (CRNT) Stock

In the past week, CRNT stock has gone up by 7.41%, with a monthly gain of 10.48% and a quarterly surge of 38.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.92% for Ceragon Networks Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.78% for CRNT stock, with a simple moving average of 22.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRNT is 65.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of CRNT was 290.06K shares.

CRNT) stock’s latest price update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.28relation to previous closing price of 2.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNT stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for CRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNT in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $6 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2021.

CRNT Trading at 20.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNT rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Ceragon Networks Ltd. saw 21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.28 for the present operating margin

+31.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ceragon Networks Ltd. stands at -6.67. The total capital return value is set at -3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.94. Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 41.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.19. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.