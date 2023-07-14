Understanding the 3.92% Volatility Levels of TransMedics Group Inc.’s (TMDX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has gone up by 10.40% for the week, with a 10.00% rise in the past month and a 28.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.92% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.12% for TMDX stock, with a simple moving average of 36.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TMDX is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TMDX is $92.80, which is -$2.16 below than the current price. The public float for TMDX is 30.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.87% of that float. The average trading volume of TMDX on July 14, 2023 was 630.24K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has increased by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 88.77. However, the company has seen a 10.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2022.

TMDX Trading at 15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.94. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw 46.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Hassanein Waleed H, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $82.51 back on Jul 03. After this action, Hassanein Waleed H now owns 544,191 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $618,803 using the latest closing price.

Hassanein Waleed H, the President & CEO of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $71.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Hassanein Waleed H is holding 551,691 shares at $537,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransMedics Group Inc. stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -11.80 for asset returns.

Based on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

In summary, TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.