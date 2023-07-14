Understanding the 2.08% Volatility Levels of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s (GIL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has gone down by -0.06% for the week, with a 7.18% rise in the past month and a -0.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.08% for GIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for GIL stock, with a simple moving average of 5.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) is above average at 11.83x. The 36-month beta value for GIL is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GIL is $38.04, which is $6.36 above than the current price. The public float for GIL is 175.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of GIL on July 14, 2023 was 564.59K shares.

GIL) stock’s latest price update

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 32.46. However, the company has seen a -0.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/10/22 that Famed Value Investor Buys Stock in Citigroup, PulteGroup, and Oshkosh

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GIL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

GIL Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.47. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc. saw 16.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.28 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc. stands at +16.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.10. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 29.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.