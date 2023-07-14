Understanding the 15.57% Volatility Levels of NexImmune Inc.’s (NEXI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) has gone down by -0.35% for the week, with a -11.25% drop in the past month and a -28.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.57% for NEXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.93% for NEXI stock, with a simple moving average of -32.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NEXI is also noteworthy at 2.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEXI is $2.00, which is $1.72 above than the current price. The public float for NEXI is 17.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume of NEXI on July 14, 2023 was 292.16K shares.

NEXI) stock’s latest price update

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.22 compared to its previous closing price of 0.30. However, the company has seen a -0.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NEXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on April 01st of the previous year 2021.

NEXI Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXI fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2972. In addition, NexImmune Inc. saw 16.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXI starting from BARER SOL J, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Mar 30. After this action, BARER SOL J now owns 2,217,814 shares of NexImmune Inc., valued at $164,120 using the latest closing price.

BARER SOL J, the Director of NexImmune Inc., purchase 75,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BARER SOL J is holding 1,817,814 shares at $35,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXI

Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -115.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In summary, NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.