Understanding the 1.16% Volatility Levels of SK Telecom Co. Ltd.’s (SKM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) has gone up by 7.62% for the week, with a -6.00% drop in the past month and a -3.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.16% for SKM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.07% for SKM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) is above average at 10.56x. The 36-month beta value for SKM is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SKM is $26.53, which is $9.54 above than the current price. The public float for SKM is 74.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume of SKM on July 14, 2023 was 516.08K shares.

SKM) stock’s latest price update

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 20.07. However, the company has seen a 7.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SKM Trading at -1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKM rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.79. In addition, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. saw -2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+20.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. stands at +5.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM), the company’s capital structure generated 105.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.26. Total debt to assets is 36.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.