Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) by analysts is $57.81, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for TRMB is 245.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of TRMB was 1.09M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 53.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/21 that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TRMB’s Market Performance

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has experienced a 5.28% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.84% rise in the past month, and a 9.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for TRMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for TRMB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

TRMB Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.08. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from PAINTER ROBERT G, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $53.00 back on Jul 11. After this action, PAINTER ROBERT G now owns 215,356 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $132,500 using the latest closing price.

PAINTER ROBERT G, the President & CEO of Trimble Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $51.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that PAINTER ROBERT G is holding 217,856 shares at $128,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc. (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 40.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.07. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.