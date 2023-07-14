THOR Industries Inc. (THO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) is 10.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for THO is 1.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for THOR Industries Inc. (THO) is $91.70, which is -$16.42 below the current market price. The public float for THO is 51.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.04% of that float. On July 14, 2023, THO’s average trading volume was 577.53K shares.

THO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of THOR Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) has increased by 0.48 when compared to last closing price of 107.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/06/23 that RV-Maker Thor’s Sales Are Picking Up Amid Discounts

THO’s Market Performance

THOR Industries Inc. (THO) has experienced a 6.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.38% rise in the past month, and a 37.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for THO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.58% for THO stock, with a simple moving average of 27.42% for the last 200 days.

THO Trading at 20.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +10.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THO rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.93. In addition, THOR Industries Inc. saw 43.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THO starting from ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $72.50 back on Oct 05. After this action, ORTHWEIN PETER BUSCH now owns 30,000 shares of THOR Industries Inc., valued at $1,450,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.40 for the present operating margin

+18.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for THOR Industries Inc. stands at +6.98. The total capital return value is set at 30.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.89. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on THOR Industries Inc. (THO), the company’s capital structure generated 51.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.84. Total debt to assets is 24.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.22 and the total asset turnover is 2.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of THOR Industries Inc. (THO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.