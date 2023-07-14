The Volatility of NioCorp Developments Ltd.’s (NB) Stock: A 0.00% Ratio for the Week

The stock of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month and a -27.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.58% for NB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for NB’s stock, with a -33.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NB is 0.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) is $9.73, The public float for NB is 27.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On July 14, 2023, NB’s average trading volume was 97.20K shares.

NB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB) has decreased by -3.85 when compared to last closing price of 5.20.

NB Trading at -5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NB remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, NioCorp Developments Ltd. saw -32.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NB

The total capital return value is set at -33.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.24. Equity return is now at value -510.50, with -187.80 for asset returns.

Based on NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB), the company’s capital structure generated 15.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.22. Total debt to assets is 12.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.