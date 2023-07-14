The Volatility of Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) Stock: A -4.79% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) has gone down by -4.79% for the week, with a -12.27% drop in the past month and a -12.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for FUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.59% for FUN’s stock, with a -10.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is 8.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FUN is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) is $50.67, which is $13.25 above the current market price. The public float for FUN is 48.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.85% of that float. On July 14, 2023, FUN’s average trading volume was 212.89K shares.

FUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) has decreased by -0.26 when compared to last closing price of 37.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.79% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/22 that Roblox, Nvidia, Airbnb, ViacomCBS: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of FUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $41 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

FUN Trading at -10.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUN fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.13. In addition, Cedar Fair L.P. saw -8.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUN starting from Hanrahan Daniel J, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $44.15 back on Aug 10. After this action, Hanrahan Daniel J now owns 31,397 shares of Cedar Fair L.P., valued at $66,225 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.63 for the present operating margin

+34.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cedar Fair L.P. stands at +16.93. The total capital return value is set at 20.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.18. Equity return is now at value -40.50, with 11.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.