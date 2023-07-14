The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SHW is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SHW is $261.08, which is -$7.33 below the current price. The public float for SHW is 237.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHW on July 14, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

SHW) stock’s latest price update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.17 in relation to its previous close of 263.21. However, the company has experienced a 3.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Sherwin-Williams CEO John Morikis Bought Up Shares

SHW’s Market Performance

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has seen a 3.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.73% gain in the past month and a 17.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for SHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.68% for SHW stock, with a simple moving average of 14.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $275 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

SHW Trading at 10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.35. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw 12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Young Bryan J, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $220.76 back on Feb 23. After this action, Young Bryan J now owns 7,955 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $607,090 using the latest closing price.

MORIKIS JOHN G, the Chairman & CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company, purchase 2,207 shares at $226.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that MORIKIS JOHN G is holding 231,344 shares at $500,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.76 for the present operating margin

+42.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.13. Equity return is now at value 76.70, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 403.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.13. Total debt to assets is 55.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 357.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.