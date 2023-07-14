The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has dropped by -0.90 compared to previous close of 2.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 312.86x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) by analysts is $3.68, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for LEV is 114.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.60% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of LEV was 804.48K shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV stock saw a decrease of 11.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.45% and a quarterly a decrease of 30.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.63% for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.58% for LEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

LEV Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.00. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.