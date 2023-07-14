The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) Stock

The stock of Uxin Limited (UXIN) has gone down by -3.55% for the week, with a 16.43% rise in the past month and a 4.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.88% for UXIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.19% for UXIN’s stock, with a -39.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is above average at 0.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uxin Limited (UXIN) is $413.57, which is $9.62 above the current market price. The public float for UXIN is 40.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UXIN on July 14, 2023 was 488.77K shares.

UXIN) stock’s latest price update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.39 compared to its previous closing price of 1.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UXIN Trading at 8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6075. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -43.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.29 for the present operating margin

+2.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -8.75. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with 29.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.