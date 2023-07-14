The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ecolab Inc.’s (ECL) Stock

The stock of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has seen a 1.75% increase in the past week, with a 4.08% gain in the past month, and a 13.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for ECL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for ECL’s stock, with a 17.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) Right Now?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by analysts is $184.00, which is -$3.33 below the current market price. The public float for ECL is 283.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of ECL was 1.03M shares.

ECL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) has decreased by -0.24 when compared to last closing price of 186.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Bill Gates Is Ecolab’s Largest Shareholder. He Just Scooped Up More Shares.

ECL Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.74. In addition, Ecolab Inc. saw 28.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Berger Larry L, who sale 21,708 shares at the price of $181.67 back on Jun 16. After this action, Berger Larry L now owns 12,442 shares of Ecolab Inc., valued at $3,943,736 using the latest closing price.

MacLennan David, the Director of Ecolab Inc., purchase 700 shares at $180.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that MacLennan David is holding 14,236 shares at $126,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab Inc. stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.93. Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab Inc. (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 124.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.50. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.